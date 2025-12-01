Markets

Enerflex Subsidiary Prices Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2031

December 01, 2025 — 09:00 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT, EFX.TO) announced that Enerflex Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Enerflex, has priced its private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior notes due 2031.

The 2031 Notes will be issued at par and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. The offering of the 2031 Notes is expected to close on December 11, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company noted that it will use the net proceeds from the proposed Offering, together with borrowings under the company's secured revolving credit facility, to redeem in full Enerflexs outstanding 9.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2027. The redemption of the 2027 Notes is conditional upon the completion of the Offering. Enerflex has issued a conditional notice of redemption to redeem the 2027 Notes on December 11, 2025 at a redemption price of 102.25% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date.

