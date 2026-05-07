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Enerflex Q1 Net Income Rises

May 07, 2026 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enerflex (EFX.TO, EFXT) reported that its first quarter net earnings increased to $43 million from $24 million, prior year. EBITDA was $110 million compared to $105 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $137 million from $113 million. First quarter revenue was $584 million compared to $552 million, a year ago.

The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.0425 per share, payable on June 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 20, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Enerflex shares are up 5.18 percent to $28.45.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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