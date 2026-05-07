Enerflex Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Enerflex (EFX.TO, EFXT) reported that its first quarter net earnings increased to $43 million from $24 million, prior year. EBITDA was $110 million compared to $105 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $137 million from $113 million. First quarter revenue was $584 million compared to $552 million, a year ago.

The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.0425 per share, payable on June 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 20, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Enerflex shares are up 5.18 percent to $28.45.

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