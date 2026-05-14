Enerflex (EFXT) Price Target Increased by 12.93% to 32.28

The average one-year price target for Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) has been revised to $32.28 / share. This is an increase of 12.93% from the prior estimate of $28.59 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.92 to a high of $34.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.87% from the latest reported closing price of $27.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerflex. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 16.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFXT is 0.31%, an increase of 63.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 85,235K shares. The put/call ratio of EFXT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 11,193K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,554K shares , representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 56.01% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,665K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 32.42% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,288K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 4,630K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares , representing a decrease of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 3,832K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 9.17% over the last quarter.

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