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Enel Q1 2026 Profit Declines

May 07, 2026 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enel (ENL.DE) reported first-quarter results on Thursday, with profit declining from last year as lower revenue offset modest growth in EBITDA.

Revenue came at 20.59 billion euros, compared with 22.07 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025. Ordinary EBITDA edged up to 6.00 billion euros from 5.80 billion euros a year earlier.

Net income fell to 1.86 billion euros from 2.01 billion euros in the prior-year quarter.

ENL.DE closed Thursday's trading at EUR 9.65, down EUR 0.20 or 2.02 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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