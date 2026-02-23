Enel Presents 2026-2028 Strategic Plan; Projects CAGR In EPS Of Approx. 6%

(RTTNews) - Enel Group (ENEL.MI, ENL.DE) said, between 2026 and 2028, the Group has planned a total gross capex of approximately 53 billion euros, up by around 10 billion euros compared to the previous Strategic Plan. For the period, the Group has planned a total gross capex of over 26 billion euros in the Integrated Business. The Group projects a sharp acceleration of investments in Renewables, reaching around 20 billion euros. Also, the Group expects to increase its installed capacity to over 80 GW from around 68 GW at end 2025. In the 2026-2028 Plan, the Group targets over 26 billion euros of total gross capex in Grids. The increase in investments in Grids is expected to drive the Group's Regulated Asset Base to approximately 58 billion euros in 2028 from around 47 billion euros at the end of 2025. With the new Plan, additional efficiencies of around 700 million euros are now expected to be achieved by 2028.

The Group expects EPS to reach between 0.80 euros and 0.82 euros by 2028, an increase compared to around 0.69 euros expected in 2025, with a CAGR of approximately 6%. In line with the EPS growth, the Dividend Per Share is projected to increase by around 6% in terms of CAGR between 2025 and 2028.

Enel's Board approved the execution of a new tranche of the share buy-back program for a total outlay of up to 1 billion euros in implementation of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22nd, 2025.

The Group confirmed its target to reach net zero emissions across all scopes by 2040.

Enel Group shares are up 5.99% to 9.63 euros.

