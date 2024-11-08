Enel Chile to Adopt U.S. Dollar as Functional Currency

Enel Chile SA (ENIC) has released an update.

Enel Chile S.A. is shifting its functional currency from Chilean pesos to U.S. dollars starting January 1, 2025, due to the significant influence of the dollar on its economic environment. This move follows similar changes by its subsidiaries and aims to align the company’s financial operations with its main income sources. Despite an estimated USD 450 million net loss due to discontinued cash flow hedges, Enel Chile plans to maintain its dividend payout policy.

