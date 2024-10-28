Endúr ASA Advances Strategic Share Buyback

Endur ASA (DE:4ZT0) has released an update.

Endúr ASA continues its share buyback program, recently acquiring 8,697 shares at an average price of NOK 57.49 per share, bringing its total holdings to 187,390 shares, or 0.51% of its share capital. The buyback program, aiming to purchase up to 1,629,741 shares or NOK 50 million worth, will conclude by February 2026. This strategic move is part of Endúr’s efforts to strengthen shareholder value.

