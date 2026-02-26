ENDRA's TAEUS Liver Device Shows Strong Consistency In Clinical Study; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has reported encouraging results from a clinical study evaluating the consistency of its TAEUS Liver device, a technology designed to measure liver fat at the point of care.

The study tested the device on 14 subjects, with different clinicians performing multiple scans to see how reliably the system produced the same results.

Across 56 measurements, TAEUS delivered a high level of consistency, achieving an intraclass correlation coefficient of 0.89- a performance range considered "good to excellent". The device also showed a low 3.3% standard error of measurement, indicating stable readings even when different operators performed the test.

ENDRA noted that while MRI remains the gold standard for liver fat measurement, it is also costly and not widely accessible. The company believes TAEUS could offer MRI-like consistency at a lower cost and in everyday clinical settings, helping doctors monitor liver fat more frequently in people with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, a condition affecting roughly 30% of adults worldwide.

The company added that the device's performance compares favorably with traditional ultrasound methods, which often vary between operators. ENDRA expects TAEUS to support routine clinical care and potentially assist pharmaceutical companies in patient recruitment and follow-up for liver-related clinical trials.

NDRA has traded between $2.90 and $11.96 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4, up 7%

