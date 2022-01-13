Markets
ENDP

Endo Reports Findings From PK Simulation Modeling Study In Men With Hypogonadism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) published data from a population pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation study, evaluating potential dosing flexibility of AVEED (testosterone undecanoate) in hypogonadal males. The company said the pharmacokinetic simulation modeling study predicted more frequent administration with shorter dosing intervals (8 weeks vs. 10 weeks) would reduce serum testosterone fluctuations and elevate testosterone concentrations at the end of each maintenance dosing interval while maintaining acceptable levels of overall testosterone exposure.

AVEED is indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular