Endo Reports Findings From PK Simulation Modeling Study In Men With Hypogonadism

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) published data from a population pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation study, evaluating potential dosing flexibility of AVEED (testosterone undecanoate) in hypogonadal males. The company said the pharmacokinetic simulation modeling study predicted more frequent administration with shorter dosing intervals (8 weeks vs. 10 weeks) would reduce serum testosterone fluctuations and elevate testosterone concentrations at the end of each maintenance dosing interval while maintaining acceptable levels of overall testosterone exposure.

AVEED is indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

