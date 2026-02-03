Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 17.29

The average one-year price target for Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR) has been revised to $17.29 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of $15.71 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.29% from the latest reported closing price of $14.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Silver. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 17.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.23%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 169,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 17,556K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,982K shares , representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 33.42% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 13,982K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,294K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 12.20% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,902K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,897K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 81.84% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 10,235K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,557K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 58.99% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 9,534K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,826K shares , representing a decrease of 97.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 33.77% over the last quarter.

