Endeavour Silver provides Q3 construction progress update on Terronera

Endeavour Silver (EXK) provided a Q3 2024 construction progress update for its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Terronera project made progress during Q3 as the Upper Plant Platform nears completion. Surface mill and infrastructure construction reached 90%, further preparing for advancement into operations. Focus continues on the Lower Platform, where concrete work is well underway, and the Tailing Storage Facility, with underdrain embankment fill and pipe installation advancing at a good pace. Overall project progress – mine development and surface construction – reached 77% completion, with more than $258M of the project’s budget spent to date. Project commitments total $270M, 99% of the $271M capital budget. The explosive use permit application was submitted for approval, which is anticipated in Q4 2024. Slashing of an existing portal commenced for access to mine the high-gold grade La Luz vein, which is anticipated to be reached in H1 2025. Mill and surface infrastructure construction was 90% complete and continues to transition to operations. Lower Platform area was nearly 30% complete. The Terronera Project is tracking to begin commissioning systems near the end of Q4.

