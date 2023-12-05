News & Insights

Endeavour Silver Appoints Elizabeth Senez As CFO

December 05, 2023 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), a silver mining company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Elizabeth Senez as its new chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Senez succeeds Christine West who will be retiring after 16 years with the company.

Elizabeth Senez has served as the Group Treasurer for First Quantum Minerals for eight years and was also the finance chief for a group of exploration companies headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

In Pre-market activity, Endeavour Silver shares are trading at $2.08, down 0.95% on the New York Stock Exchange.

