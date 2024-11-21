Endeavour Mining Sees Increased Stake by BlackRock

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has slightly increased its stake in the company, now holding 13.31% of voting rights. This move reflects BlackRock’s growing interest in Endeavour Mining, suggesting potential strategic advantages for investors keen on the mining sector. Such developments are crucial for stakeholders keeping an eye on market dynamics and institutional investments.

