Endeavour Mining Reports Net Income In Q4

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO) reported fourth quarter net income to shareholders of $68 million compared to a loss of $119 million, prior year. Net income per share was $0.28 compared to a loss of $0.49. Adjusted net income to shareholders increased to $225 million from $110 million. Adjusted net earnings per share was $0.93 compared to $0.45.

Fourth quarter revenue increased to $1.27 billion from $941 million, last year. Production was 298koz at an AISC of $1,648/oz.

For fiscal 2026, the company's production guidance is 1,090-1,265koz at AISC of $1,600-1,800/oz.

At last close, Endeavour shares were trading at C$87.40, up 2.46%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.