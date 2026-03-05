Markets

Endeavour Mining Reports Net Income In Q4

March 05, 2026 — 04:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO) reported fourth quarter net income to shareholders of $68 million compared to a loss of $119 million, prior year. Net income per share was $0.28 compared to a loss of $0.49. Adjusted net income to shareholders increased to $225 million from $110 million. Adjusted net earnings per share was $0.93 compared to $0.45.

Fourth quarter revenue increased to $1.27 billion from $941 million, last year. Production was 298koz at an AISC of $1,648/oz.

For fiscal 2026, the company's production guidance is 1,090-1,265koz at AISC of $1,600-1,800/oz.

At last close, Endeavour shares were trading at C$87.40, up 2.46%.

