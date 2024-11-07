News & Insights

Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 07, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining has repurchased 19,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,626 to 1,642 GBp as part of its ongoing buy-back program. Following the cancellation of these shares, the company’s total voting rights stand at 244,238,321. This strategic move is likely to interest investors tracking the company’s stock performance and overall market standing.

