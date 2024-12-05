News & Insights

Endeavour Group Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

December 05, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,396,161 share rights and 3,218,090 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted equity securities are set to be issued on December 2, 2024, and will not be listed on the ASX. This move highlights the company’s strategy to reward and retain employees through equity-based incentives.

