News & Insights

Stocks

Endeavour Group Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

November 26, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Endeavour Group Ltd has announced a significant acquisition of shares by Director Anne Bernadette Brennan, who recently increased her stake by acquiring 34,789 fully paid ordinary shares. This on-market transaction, valued at over $150,000, brings her total holdings to 58,000 shares, indicating a strengthened commitment to the company. Such moves by directors can often signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, capturing the attention of investors.

For further insights into AU:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.