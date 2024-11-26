Endeavour Group Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Endeavour Group Ltd has announced a significant acquisition of shares by Director Anne Bernadette Brennan, who recently increased her stake by acquiring 34,789 fully paid ordinary shares. This on-market transaction, valued at over $150,000, brings her total holdings to 58,000 shares, indicating a strengthened commitment to the company. Such moves by directors can often signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, capturing the attention of investors.

For further insights into AU:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.