End of April Packed with Earnings, Data

April 20, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Earnings season is in full swing, with plenty of economic data due out next week as well, including gross domestic product (GDP) on Wednesday. 3M (MMM), Amazon (AMZN), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Coca-Cola (KO), Dow (DOW), eBay (EBAY), General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM), McDonald's (MCD), PepsiCo (PEP), Pinterest (PINS), U.S. Steel (X), UPS (UPS), and Visa (V) are just some of the many corporate reports slated for next week.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week starts out slow, Monday, April 24, with no economic data of note. 

Tuesday, April 25 will bring the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, new home sales, and consumer confidence data. 

Wednesday, April 26, features durable goods orders, core durable goods orders, and the goods trade balance. 

Gross domestic product (GDP) is due out on Thursday, April 27, along with the usual initial and continuing jobless claims, and pending home sales. 

Friday, April 28, the employment cost index is due out, along with the PCE price index and core PCE price index, consumer spending data, and the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI). 

