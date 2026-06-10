Is This the End of Cardano?

Key Points

Cardano's price has been falling for quite some time.

Its founder thinks that even harder times are ahead.

The coin's main problem is that it doesn't have a credible bull thesis.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano ›

When the founder of a blockchain publicly suggests the second half of the year will be "very hard" for his own creation, holders tend to notice, and then they often dump their coins.

During a June 2 livestream, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson did exactly that. He reacted to the shutdowns of a pair of projects on the network by admitting he has no power over many of the most important financial and technological levers that could start a turnaround strategy for the chain.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Then, the next day, he claimed on social media that he was "taking a break." This announcement sent Cardano down by another 10%; it's down by 89% over the last five years as of this writing on June 8.

There's a real bear case for selling this coin, but it's distinct from what the founder's lament implies. Let's dive in.

What Hoskinson's powerlessness means

First, appreciate that Hoskinson's admission of having very limited operational control over Cardano and its road map is accurate. After the governance transition implemented with the blockchain's Voltaire update, activities like treasury spending, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem funding are all determined by on-chain votes rather than by the founder or the core team.

But, putting aside these truths, Hoskinson was really commenting on how the projects in the chain's ecosystem are practically guaranteed to experience more near-term price pressure to the downside, which, given the survival odds of small projects in a bad market, means many won't make it. And there isn't anything he can do about that.

Overall, Hoskinson's comment is a pretty weak concern for someone trying to decide whether Cardano belongs in their long-term crypto portfolio allocation. A founder conceding he can't single-handedly win a fight against the market doesn't change the long-term thesis.

The actual problem is that the thesis for buying Cardano has been absent for years, and his statement just gave more people a reason to look for it and realize it's missing.

There does not appear to be a reason to buy this coin

The core issue here is that Cardano's tokenomics don't reward its holders. Activity on the chain does not lead to the token being more valuable; higher network usage just recycles the existing supply back into circulation when users pay transaction fees.

Activity to fuel that recycling is also thin. Cardano's decentralized finance (DeFi) total value locked (TVL) is about $96 million, per DefiLlama, with roughly $48 million in stablecoins. Rivals like Ethereum hold tens of billions in DeFi value, and even mid-tier chains run multiples ahead. Without deeper stablecoin liquidity or a niche where it excels against the competition, Cardano is just competing for general smart contract activity against larger, faster, cheaper, and better-capitalized rivals, and that strategy has never really worked.

Therefore, it doesn't make sense to buy this struggling coin today. If you hold it, you should strongly consider selling.

Should you buy stock in Cardano right now?

Before you buy stock in Cardano, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cardano wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,038!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,277,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 10, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.