EnCore Energy Promotes Dain McCoig To COO

(RTTNews) - enCore Energy Corp. (EU) on Monday announced promotion of Senior Vice President Dain McCoig to Chief Operating Officer.

Dain McCoig, with 18+ years in mining, has driven production growth and efficiency at South Texas operations since March 2025, strengthening enCore's position in U.S. uranium extraction. McCoig will be instrumental in doubling Uranium production at the Alta Mesa project and Uranium Central Processing Plant.

Currently, shares of enCore are at $2.9594, down $0.0806 points or 2.6513 percent.

