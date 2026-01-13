enCore Energy (EU) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 3.34

The average one-year price target for enCore Energy (NasdaqCM:EU) has been revised to $3.34 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of $2.98 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.38 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from the latest reported closing price of $2.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in enCore Energy. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EU is 0.12%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.66% to 133,983K shares. The put/call ratio of EU is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 15,972K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,039K shares , representing an increase of 43.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 62.80% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 14,714K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,065K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 35.94% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,799K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,216K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EU by 1.11% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 9,822K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,945K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 8.51% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 9,016K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares , representing an increase of 45.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 123.00% over the last quarter.

