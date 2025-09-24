Markets
EU

EnCore Energy Appoints Robert Willette As CEO

September 24, 2025 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - enCore Energy Corp. (EU, EU.V) announced the formal appointment of Robert Willette as Chief Executive Officer, following his tenure as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

William Sheriff, Executive Chairman, said, "In addition to Robert's previous role as Chief Legal Officer at enCore, and extensive background in the oil and gas industry, his "in the trenches" performance as A/CEO highlighted his exceptional leadership skills and ability to successfully manage challenges to the benefit of our shareholders...."

Most recently Willette served as ProFrac Holding Company's Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, a multi-billion dollar publicly traded oil and gas services and technology company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.