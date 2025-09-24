EnCore Energy Appoints Robert Willette As CEO

(RTTNews) - enCore Energy Corp. (EU, EU.V) announced the formal appointment of Robert Willette as Chief Executive Officer, following his tenure as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

William Sheriff, Executive Chairman, said, "In addition to Robert's previous role as Chief Legal Officer at enCore, and extensive background in the oil and gas industry, his "in the trenches" performance as A/CEO highlighted his exceptional leadership skills and ability to successfully manage challenges to the benefit of our shareholders...."

Most recently Willette served as ProFrac Holding Company's Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, a multi-billion dollar publicly traded oil and gas services and technology company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.