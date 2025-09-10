EnCore Energy Appoints Kevin Kremke As CFO

(RTTNews) - enCore Energy Corp. (EU), a Clean Energy Company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Kevin Kremke as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1.

Kremke is a finance executive and strategic operator who has previously served as CFO in large publicly traded and private equity companies.

The company said Kremke partners closely with the C-suite, Board of Directors, and investors to align financial strategy with long-term business goals, bringing broad experience from the oil and gas, electric power, and energy transition industries.

On Tuesday, enCore Energy closed trading 2.54% lesser at $2.3000 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.