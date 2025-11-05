Encore Capital Group Inc Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $74.66 million, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $30.64 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.4% to $460.35 million from $367.07 million last year.

Encore Capital Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74.66 Mln. vs. $30.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.17 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $460.35 Mln vs. $367.07 Mln last year.

