Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Price Target Increased by 16.94% to 98.60

The average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group (NasdaqGS:ECPG) has been revised to $98.60 / share. This is an increase of 16.94% from the prior estimate of $84.32 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from the latest reported closing price of $84.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is an decrease of 215 owner(s) or 48.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.11%, an increase of 46.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.08% to 21,887K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 3.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,306K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 30.54% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 971K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing a decrease of 100.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 836K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 37.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 728K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 27.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 567K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing an increase of 30.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 77.75% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.