Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Price Target Increased by 12.86% to 69.36

The average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group (NasdaqGS:ECPG) has been revised to $69.36 / share. This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior estimate of $61.46 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.52% from the latest reported closing price of $55.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.08%, an increase of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 28,433K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 1,947K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 7.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,406K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,308K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 799K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 28.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 35.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 747K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 86.17% over the last quarter.

