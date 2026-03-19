Encompass Health Expands in Delaware With New 40-Bed Unit Plans

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently disclosed plans to construct a new freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Bear, DE. The facility will be equipped with 40 beds.

The hospital will comprise private patient rooms, a large therapy gym equipped with advanced rehabilitation technology, a suite for daily living activities, an on-site dialysis unit and several other amenities. Thus, the facility will be equipped to provide physical, occupational and speech therapy services to patients recovering from serious illnesses and injuries.

Treatment will be delivered by a team of specialized nurses, therapists and physicians, and a round-the-clock nursing care facility will also be available. This, in turn, is expected to help patients across New Castle County and nearby communities with improved health outcomes and ensure their quicker return to normal daily activities.

Encompass Health’s Motive Behind the Recent Move

Apart from bringing better health outcomes for the targeted patient community, the recent move reflects Encompass Health's sincere efforts to strengthen its presence in Delaware. Once operational, the Bear facility will become EHC’s second location across the state, in addition to another one in Middletown.

By continuously expanding its nationwide network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, Encompass Health strengthens its ability to serve a growing patient base while driving higher revenues. Increased patient volumes naturally contribute to stronger revenue performance for healthcare providers like EHC. In 2025, the company generated $5.9 billion in revenues, marking a 10.5% increase compared with the previous year.

At present, Encompass Health operates 174 rehabilitation hospitals across 39 states and Puerto Rico. This expansive portfolio is the result of a proactive growth strategy that includes both independently developed facilities and facilities built through partnerships with regional healthcare providers. The most recent addition to its network is the Rehabilitation Hospital of Irmo, which contains 49 beds.

EHC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Encompass Health have inched up 0.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9% growth. EHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG. While Intuitive Surgical currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), ANI Pharmaceuticals and Ensign Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 13.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG’s 2026 earnings indicates a rise of 12.7%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 14.9% from the respective prior-year tallies. The consensus mark for ISRG’s 2026 earnings has moved 4.7% north in the past 60 days.



The bottom line of ANI Pharmaceuticals outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 22.21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP’s 2026 earnings indicates a rise of 13.9%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 23.2% from the respective prior-year tallies. The consensus mark for ANIP’s 2026 earnings has moved 3.1% north in the past seven days.



Ensign Group’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2026 earnings indicates a rise of 13.9%, while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 14.1% from the respective prior-year tallies. The consensus mark for ENSG’s 2026 earnings has moved 3.7% north in the past 30 days.



Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and Ensign Group have gained 16.2% and 54.7%, respectively, in the past year. However, Intuitive Surgical stock has lost 2.5% in the same time frame.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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