ENCOMPASS HEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $EHC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENCOMPASS HEALTH ($EHC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,445,398,314 and earnings of $1.20 per share.

ENCOMPASS HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

ENCOMPASS HEALTH insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578

ENCOMPASS HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of ENCOMPASS HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENCOMPASS HEALTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

