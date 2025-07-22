Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series R, Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5785), with shares changing hands as low as $22.55 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRT was trading at a 9.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRT shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R:

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 0.5%.

