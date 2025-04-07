Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series A, Cross 6% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRA shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A:
In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's 5.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series A (TSX: ENB-PRA.TO) is currently down about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are down about 3.5%.
