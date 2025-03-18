Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series B Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRB shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B:
In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (TSX: ENB-PRB.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are down about 0.7%.
