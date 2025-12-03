Enbridge Reaffirms FY25 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 3%

(RTTNews) - Enbridge, Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) on Wednesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 distributable cash flow or DCF, guidance at the midpoint of the DCF per share range. It also expects to finish the year in the upper half of the EBITDA range of $19.4 billion to $20.0 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now expects DCF per share in a range of $5.70 to $6.10 per share.

The company also reaffirmed its 2023 to 2026 growth of 4 to 6 percent for adjusted earnings per share, approximately 3 percent for DCF per share, and 7 to 9 percent for EBITDA.

Additionally, Enbridge said its Board of Directors has declared a 3 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.9700 per common share, payable on March 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026.

Enbridge also expects to deploy approximately $10 billion of capital in 2026, exclusive of maintenance capital. The financing plan includes approximately $10 billion of debt issuances in 2026 which is substantially earmarked for the refinancing of $5 billion of debt maturities, with no external equity required.

