Enbridge Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$0.67 compared to C$0.59, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP earnings attributable to common shareholders increased to C$1.28 billion or C$0.63 per share from C$682 million or C$0.34 per share, previous year.

The company reaffirmed its 2022 financial guidance, which includes adjusted EBITDA between C$15.0 and C$15.6 billion and DCF per share between C$5.20 to C$5.50.

Enbridge also announced the successful completion of an open season for increased transportation capacity on the T-South segment of its B.C. Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline system, which originates near Chetwynd, British Columbia and extends south to the Canada-U.S. border at Huntingdon-Sumas. The company noted that the open season was over-subscribed, and Enbridge has sanctioned and is proceeding with a 300 million cubic feet per day expansion at a capital cost of up to C$3.6 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.