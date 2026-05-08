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Enbridge Q1 Earnings Fall, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

May 08, 2026 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB), an energy infrastructure company, Friday reported lower earnings for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2026.

Quarterly earnings decreased to C$1.67 billion or C$0.77 per share from C$2.26 billion or C$1.04 per share of last year, primarily due to non-cash, unrealized changes in the value of derivative financial instruments used to manage foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity price risks.

Excluding items, earnings declined to C$2.13 billion or C$0.98 per share from C$2.24 billion or C$1.03 per share of previous year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA between C$20.2 billion and C$20.8 billion.

Additionally, the energy company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.97 per share payable on June 1, to shareholders of record on May 15.

In pre-market activity, ENB shares were trading at $54.49, up 0.89% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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