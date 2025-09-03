Enbridge Greenlights Major Pipeline Projects to Meet Rising Demand

Enbridge Inc. ENB has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the Algonquin Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement project, which will expand the capacity of the Algonquin Gas Transmission (AGT) pipeline to meet the mounting demand for natural gas in the United States. This gas transmission project is aimed at increasing supplies to the AGT pipeline to serve local distribution firms in the U.S. Northeast.

After completion, this upgraded AGT pipeline will supply approximately 75 million cubic feet of additional natural gas to customers in the U.S. Northeast under long-term agreements. Enbridge also plans to invest $300 million in system upgrades for the AGT pipeline. The company looks forward to completing the AGT Enhancement project within 2029, contingent upon timely regulatory approvals.

Final Investment Decision on Eiger Express Pipeline

Enbridge has also stated that it has reached an FID on the Eiger Express Pipeline through the Matterhorn joint venture. The Eiger Express Pipeline is expected to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of production from the Permian Basin to the Katy region in Texas. The 450-mile-long pipeline, anticipated to be completed by 2028, will serve the growing demand for natural gas in the U.S. Gulf Coast LNG market. The Eiger Express Pipeline is supported by long-term contracts with investment-grade customers, which ensures that ENB will generate stable revenues from the asset.

Enbridge Positioned to Capitalize on Rising Gas Demand

These gas transmission projects enable Enbridge to capitalize on the growing demand for natural gas in the U.S. Northeast and support Gulf Coast LNG exports. Natural gas demand in the United States is expected to rise in the upcoming years to meet increased export needs and higher consumption driven by the growth of data centers in the country. Pipeline companies like Enbridge and others continue to invest in the expansion of infrastructure to cater to the rising demand for the commodity.

ENB’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, ENB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Repsol S.A. REPYY, Antero Midstream Corporation AM and Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY. While Repsol sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Antero Midstream and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Repsol is a global multi-energy company, involved in exploration and production activities as well as refining and marketing petroleum products. The company is also actively involved in transitioning toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. This suggests that Repsol is positioning itself in line with global energy transition needs.

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company’s higher dividend yield compared to its sub-industry peers makes it an attractive choice for investors who seek consistent returns.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence, with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

