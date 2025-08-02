Enbridge (ENB) Q2 EPS Jumps 55%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS was $0.65 for Q2 2025, surpassing estimates by 54.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $4.64 billion in Q2 2025, This compares with $4.34 billion in the same period of 2024.

Enbridge reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance and declared a quarterly dividend for Q2 2025.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), a North American energy infrastructure leader known for its extensive pipeline and utility network, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 1, 2025. The most notable news was the company's outperformance on non-GAAP EPS, which came in at $0.65, well above the analyst consensus of $0.42. Despite this, the closest comparable non-GAAP revenue—adjusted earnings—came in well below analyst expectations. Reporting record quarterly adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and robust cash flow, Enbridge reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance. The quarter reflected broad operational strength.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.65 $0.42 $0.58 12.1% Revenue (GAAP) N/A $6.28 billion Adjusted EBITDA $4.64 billion $4.34 billion 6.9% Distributable Cash Flow $2.90 billion $2.86 billion 1.4% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.24 billion $2.81 billion 15.3%

About Enbridge: Business Overview and Recent Focus

Enbridge operates one of the continent’s largest networks for transporting and storing energy. Its business spans liquids pipelines, gas transmission, gas distribution, and renewable power generation. This broad infrastructure connects energy supply basins with key demand markets across North America.

Recently, Enbridge has concentrated on expanding its gas utility footprint, growing its secured project backlog, and diversifying into renewables such as solar and wind. The company’s ability to manage regulatory processes and maintain financial strength is central to its success. Business growth relies on sanctioned project execution, regulatory clarity, and staying at the forefront of the energy transition, especially by investing in low-carbon technologies and modern infrastructure.

Quarter Highlights and Segment Performance

The quarter's headline was a large beat on non-GAAP EPS, coming in at $0.65—54.8% above analyst expectations.—driven by record adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $4.64 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 billion compared with the same period in 2024. Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) was $3.24 billion, with higher interest expense and maintenance capex partly offsetting adjusted EBITDA gains.

Segment results were mixed. Liquids Pipelines, which transport crude oil and other liquids, recorded adjusted EBITDA of $2.34 billion, down $120 million in adjusted EBITDA as lower volumes on certain pipelines outweighed steady results on the Mainline System. The Mainline itself averaged about 3.0 million barrels per day in flows, continuing its high utilization rate. Projects such as the Gray Oak pipeline expansion moved forward, underscoring ongoing investment despite volume dips in the Gulf Coast and Bakken systems.

Adjusted EBITDA in Gas Transmission reached $1.38 billion, up $302 million compared to the prior year, helped by favorable rate settlements and contributions from recent acquisitions and expansions. These include the Traverse Pipeline and added stakes in the Matterhorn Express Pipeline, all of which broaden Enbridge’s reach in key U.S. markets.

Gas Distribution and Storage benefited from U.S. utility acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased to $5.8 billion from $5.0 billion in the prior year, with contributions from newly integrated U.S. gas utilities and stronger margins in Enbridge Gas Ontario. Colder weather also provided a modest boost to results compared to the prior year.

In renewable power generation—projects such as wind farms and the new Clear Fork Solar project—adjusted EBITDA declined $27 million, largely due to lower contributions from European offshore wind facilities. Notably, the Clear Fork Solar project, a 600‑megawatt (MW) solar installation in Texas, was sanctioned. Its long-term contract with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will supply power to data centers starting in 2027 under a long-term offtake agreement.

The balance sheet remained healthy, with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio (non-GAAP) falling to 4.7x, below the midpoint of Enbridge’s target range. Management announced a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per share. This continues Enbridge's record of raising its dividend annually, supported by steady cash flows and a secured backlog of approximately $32 billion in new projects. The full-year guidance for 2025 was reaffirmed, with adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) expected between $19.4 billion and $20.0 billion and distributable cash flow per share (non-GAAP) projected in the $5.50–$5.90 range. The company’s long-term plan is to deliver 7–9% annual adjusted EBITDA growth from 2023 to 2026, and From 2023 to 2026, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to grow 4–6% annually and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share by approximately 3% annually. After 2026, both are expected to grow by approximately 5% annually. Management noted that increases to the dividend would continue in line with distributable cash flow (DCF) per share growth.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Critical Watch Items

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial guidance, expecting results in the upper half of the projected range for adjusted EBITDA. The visible growth backlog of $32 billion across pipelines, utilities, and renewables provides clear visibility into future earnings. Segment results are expected to remain strongest in gas transmission and utility businesses, which are underpinned by regulatory and take-or-pay contracts that help stabilize results.

Looking forward, investors should monitor progress in executing the secured backlog of new projects, as well as cost management in light of higher maintenance and interest expenses. Enbridge's ability to deliver on energy transition goals—especially as it expands renewable and low-carbon infrastructure—remains a key focus area. The quarterly dividend was not increased this period; the common share dividend remained at $0.9425 per share, as per the company’s policy of growing returns alongside distributable cash flow.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

