Enbridge Appoints Steven Williams Chair

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) announced that Steven Williams will assume the role of Chair of the Board, effective May 7, 2025, following the conclusion of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This appointment coincides with the retirement of the current Board Chair, Pamela L. Carter.

Williams has served as a director of the Enbridge Board since 2022. Mostly recently, he served as Chair of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee of the Board and was a member of the Safety & Reliability Committee of the Board.

Williams has more than 40 years of international energy industry experience, including as President & CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. from 2012 to 2019 and various roles during 18 years at Esso/Exxon.

