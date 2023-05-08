Enbridge Appoints Patrick Murray To Succeed Vern Yu As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) announced Monday that the Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Murray, currently Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer, to succeed Vern Yu as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2023.

This appointment follows the decision by Yu, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Chief Financial Officer & President of New Energy Technologies to leave the Company on June 30, 2023 in conjunction with his appointment as President & CEO of AltaGas Ltd.

Murray joined Enbridge in 1997 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within the Finance group. He was appointed Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Enbridge in 2020.

He previously served as Vice President, Financial Planning, Analysis & Controller from 2018-2020, as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis from 2017 to 2018 and as Vice President, Treasury from 2014 to 2017.

