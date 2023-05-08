News & Insights

Markets
ENB

Enbridge Appoints Patrick Murray To Succeed Vern Yu As EVP And CFO

May 08, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) announced Monday that the Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Murray, currently Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer, to succeed Vern Yu as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2023.

This appointment follows the decision by Yu, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Chief Financial Officer & President of New Energy Technologies to leave the Company on June 30, 2023 in conjunction with his appointment as President & CEO of AltaGas Ltd.

Murray joined Enbridge in 1997 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within the Finance group. He was appointed Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Enbridge in 2020.

He previously served as Vice President, Financial Planning, Analysis & Controller from 2018-2020, as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis from 2017 to 2018 and as Vice President, Treasury from 2014 to 2017.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.