Markets

Enagás, S.A Swings To FY25 Earnings

February 18, 2026 — 01:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enagás, S.A. (ENGGF, ENGGY, ENG.MC), a Spanish energy company and certified independent Transmission System Operator, on Wednesday reported full-year 2025 net income compared with a loss in the previous year.

For the full year, net income came in at 339.1 million euros compared with loss of 299.3 million euros in the previous year.

EBITDA decreased to 675.7 million euros from 760.7 million euros in the prior year.

EBIT slid 14.1% to 368.1 million euros from 428.7 million in the same period last year.

Revenue increased to 976.8 million euros from 913.2 million euros in the previous year.

On Tuesday, Enagás, S.A closed trading 0.46% higher at 15.14 euros on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENGGF
ENGGY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.