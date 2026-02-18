Enagás, S.A Swings To FY25 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Enagás, S.A. (ENGGF, ENGGY, ENG.MC), a Spanish energy company and certified independent Transmission System Operator, on Wednesday reported full-year 2025 net income compared with a loss in the previous year.

For the full year, net income came in at 339.1 million euros compared with loss of 299.3 million euros in the previous year.

EBITDA decreased to 675.7 million euros from 760.7 million euros in the prior year.

EBIT slid 14.1% to 368.1 million euros from 428.7 million in the same period last year.

Revenue increased to 976.8 million euros from 913.2 million euros in the previous year.

On Tuesday, Enagás, S.A closed trading 0.46% higher at 15.14 euros on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.