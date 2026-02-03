Enact Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $177.16 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $162.73 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enact Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.43 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $312.70 million from $301.77 million last year.

Enact Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $177.16 Mln. vs. $162.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $312.70 Mln vs. $301.77 Mln last year.

