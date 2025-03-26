Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, where 8,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EMXC, in morning trading today NU Holdings is off about 2.3%, and Credicorp is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,650,000 of its units, representing a 39.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Albertsons Companies is up about 0.5%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance is higher by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: EMXC, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

