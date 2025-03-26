And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,650,000 of its units, representing a 39.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Albertsons Companies is up about 0.5%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance is higher by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: EMXC, XRT: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.