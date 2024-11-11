EMVision’s Neurodiagnostic Tech Shows Promising Study Results

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. (AU:EMV) has released an update.

EMVision Medical Devices Ltd has announced impressive results from its groundbreaking neurodiagnostic technology designed to identify strokes and their types early. The EMView study, involving 307 participants, showed high sensitivity and specificity in detecting hemorrhagic and ischemic strokes, paving the way for a validation trial aimed at FDA clearance and commercialization. The trial is expected to cost $4 million and take 6-12 months, backed by the company’s cash reserves.

