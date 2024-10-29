News & Insights

EMVision Medical Devices Advances Brain Scanner Trials

October 29, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. (AU:EMV) has released an update.

EMVision Medical Devices Ltd has completed recruitment for its ‘EMView’ multi-centre pre-validation trial, enrolling over 300 participants, with Stage 3 results expected in November. The company unveiled its transformative, ultra-lightweight First Responder brain scanner, designed for rapid stroke diagnosis, and is progressing towards a road and air study. With a strong cash reserve and support from non-dilutive funding, EMVision is well-positioned to advance its innovative neurodiagnostic technology.

