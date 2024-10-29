EMVision Medical Devices Advances Brain Scanner Trials

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. (AU:EMV) has released an update.

EMVision Medical Devices Ltd has completed recruitment for its ‘EMView’ multi-centre pre-validation trial, enrolling over 300 participants, with Stage 3 results expected in November. The company unveiled its transformative, ultra-lightweight First Responder brain scanner, designed for rapid stroke diagnosis, and is progressing towards a road and air study. With a strong cash reserve and support from non-dilutive funding, EMVision is well-positioned to advance its innovative neurodiagnostic technology.

For further insights into AU:EMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.