Empresaria Sells Stake in Team Resourcing

Empresaria Group PLC has sold its 96.7% stake in Team Resourcing Limited for £320,944 as part of its strategy to exit smaller operations. This move aligns with their focus on markets where they plan to invest, with the proceeds set to bolster the company’s balance sheet. The transaction, involving a related party, is deemed fair and reasonable for shareholders.

