Empowering Students and Families Through Education: The GO Project

In celebration of our partners and the great work they do to advance economic progress for all, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients about their roles, backgrounds and the importance of their work. We spoke with Elizabeth Ferrer-Alfonso, Communications Manager of The GO Project, on their mission to empower New York City public school students to build confidence, develop strong academic skills, and thrive in their educational journey.



Tell us about The GO Project. What is its core mission?

The GO Project (“GO”) empowers New York City public school students to build confidence, develop strong academic skills, and thrive in their educational journey. Our mission is rooted in educational equity—we believe that every child deserves access to engaging, high-quality instruction tailored to their needs. Through year-round academic, social-emotional, and family support, GO ensures K-8 students build a strong foundation for success, equipping them with the tools to excel in school, enroll in top-performing middle and high schools, and graduate ready for their next chapter. GO works closely with students who start behind grade level, offering individualized and responsive academic support that helps close achievement gaps.



Can you share a story that illustrates the impact of The GO Project?

GO Project alumni and volunteer, Josie Jimenez joined GO in the 2nd grade after her teacher recommended the program to her family. With GO’s support, Josie gained access to an evaluation that led to an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP), providing resources that enhanced her learning experience and helped her fully engage in the classroom.

Beyond academics, GO became a community where Josie discovered her strengths and built lasting confidence. When it came time to apply to high school, GO provided personalized guidance on her admissions essay and video, helping her gain acceptance to Bard High School Early College. Now, she’s on track to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate degree, a milestone she’s incredibly proud of.



Josie’s journey with GO has come full circle—she now volunteers on Saturdays and during the summer, paying forward the support she once received.



Can you tell us more about your Families Financial Literacy Workshop series? What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant will have on its success?

The GO Project Families Financial Literacy Workshop Series is designed to provide families with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, fostering long-term stability and opportunity. By offering engaging sessions on topics like saving, budgeting, and investing, we empower families to build financial confidence and create a strong foundation for the future.

With the support of the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant, we’re expanding our impact, aiming to reach 100 families through workshops at our program sites in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The grant allows us to ensure even more families can participate and benefit from expert guidance.

By equipping families with financial knowledge, we’re strengthening their ability to plan for the future, support their children’s education, and take advantage of new opportunities. The ripple effect of financial confidence extends far beyond the workshops, creating lasting positive change for generations to come.



What's on the horizon in 2025 for The GO Project?

GO is growing with a major expansion planned for Fall 2025. We are launching a new program site at The Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, welcoming 75 K-2 students in our first year, with plans to grow to 150 students in the coming years. This expansion reflects our commitment to increasing access to high-quality academic support.



In addition to serving more students, we’re deepening our impact by expanding our 1:1 literacy and math intervention. This expansion addresses the high need for more intensive, individualized support that builds on students’ strengths and helps them achieve their full potential.



In 2025, GO will support 800 students across our Manhattan and Brooklyn sites. This expansion allows us to ensure we are reaching more students, actively closing opportunity gaps, and giving them the opportunity to thrive academically and beyond.

