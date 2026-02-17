Empire State Realty Trust Inc Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $19.67 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $11.16 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $199.22 million from $197.60 million last year.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.67 Mln. vs. $11.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $199.22 Mln vs. $197.60 Mln last year.

