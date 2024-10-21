Empire Resources Director Buys More Shares

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Ruane acquiring an additional 500,000 ordinary shares through on-market purchases, bringing his total to 549,522,357 shares. This acquisition, valued at $1,500, reflects Ruane’s continued confidence in the company’s prospects, which may attract attention from investors tracking insider activities.

