News & Insights

Stocks

Empire Resources Director Buys More Shares

October 21, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empire Resources Limited (AU:ERL) has released an update.

Empire Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Ruane acquiring an additional 500,000 ordinary shares through on-market purchases, bringing his total to 549,522,357 shares. This acquisition, valued at $1,500, reflects Ruane’s continued confidence in the company’s prospects, which may attract attention from investors tracking insider activities.

For further insights into AU:ERL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.