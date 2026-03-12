Markets

Empire Reports Q3 Loss Despite Higher Sales

March 12, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMP-A.TO) on Thursday, reported results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026.

The company posted a net loss of CAD 385 million, or CAD 1.68 per share, for the third quarter, compared with net earnings of CAD 146 million, or CAD 0.62 per share, in the same quarter last year. Sales for the quarter increased to CAD 7.89 billion from CAD 7.73 billion.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings were CAD 164 million, or CAD 0.72 per share, compared with CAD 146 million, or CAD 0.62 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

For the nine months ended January 31, 2026, the company reported a net loss of CAD 14 million, or CAD 0.06 per share, compared with net earnings of CAD 527 million, or CAD 2.20 per share, a year earlier. Sales for the period rose to CAD 24.14 billion from CAD 23.64 billion. Adjusted net earnings totaled CAD 535 million, or CAD 2.31 per share, compared with CAD 538 million, or CAD 2.24 per share, in the prior-year period.

EMP-A.TO is currently trading at CAD 47.03, down $1.72 or 3.53 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

