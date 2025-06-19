Markets

Empire Company Q4 Net Income Rises

June 19, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Empire Company posted fourth quarter net earnings of C$173 million or C$0.74 per share compared to C$149 million or C$0.61 per share, last year. Adjusted net earnings was C$173 million or C$0.74 per share compared to C$154 million or C$0.63 per share, a year ago.

Fourth quarter sales were C$7.64 billion compared to C$7.41 billion, last year. Same-store sales - food - increased by 3.8%, for the quarter.

Michael Medline, President & CEO, Empire, said: "Our momentum continued to build throughout fiscal 2025 resulting in fourth quarter market share gains and our adjusted EPS growth of 8.8% was within our financial framework."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.