Empire Company Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Empire Company posted fourth quarter net earnings of C$173 million or C$0.74 per share compared to C$149 million or C$0.61 per share, last year. Adjusted net earnings was C$173 million or C$0.74 per share compared to C$154 million or C$0.63 per share, a year ago.

Fourth quarter sales were C$7.64 billion compared to C$7.41 billion, last year. Same-store sales - food - increased by 3.8%, for the quarter.

Michael Medline, President & CEO, Empire, said: "Our momentum continued to build throughout fiscal 2025 resulting in fourth quarter market share gains and our adjusted EPS growth of 8.8% was within our financial framework."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.