Empire Company Q2 Earnings Decline, But Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMP_A.TO), a Canadian conglomerate, primarily focused on food retail, on Thursday reported lower profit for the second quarter, despite growth in revenue.

Quarterly profit declined to C$159 million or C$0.69 per share from C$173 million or C$0.73 per share last year.

Operating income also dropped to C$295 million from C$319 million a year ago.

Sales for the quarter, however, rose to C$7.995 billion from C$7.778 billion in the previous year.

The company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.22 per share, payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 15.

On Wednesday, Empire Company shares closed at C$51.23, down 0.93%.

