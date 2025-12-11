Markets

Empire Company Q2 Earnings Decline, But Sales Improve

December 11, 2025 — 07:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Empire Company Limited (EMP_A.TO), a Canadian conglomerate, primarily focused on food retail, on Thursday reported lower profit for the second quarter, despite growth in revenue.

Quarterly profit declined to C$159 million or C$0.69 per share from C$173 million or C$0.73 per share last year.

Operating income also dropped to C$295 million from C$319 million a year ago.

Sales for the quarter, however, rose to C$7.995 billion from C$7.778 billion in the previous year.

The company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.22 per share, payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 15.

On Wednesday, Empire Company shares closed at C$51.23, down 0.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.